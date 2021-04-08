Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.33. 12,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 496,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities raised Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $550.15 million, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Daseke by 371.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

