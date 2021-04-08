DAOstack (GEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.80 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $14.80 million and $91,016.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,531.11 or 0.99998804 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00035252 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010804 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00101065 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001200 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005323 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.