Daily Mail and General Trust (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Daily Mail and General Trust (OTCMKTS:DMTGF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DMTGF remained flat at $$12.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Daily Mail and General Trust has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $13.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

