CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594,375 shares of company stock valued at $44,673,602 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.03. The stock had a trading volume of 40,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,071,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average is $68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

