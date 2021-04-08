CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CVR Energy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,101,000 after purchasing an additional 274,072 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CVR Energy by 16,753.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,365 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVR Energy by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 57,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 53,982 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

CVR Energy stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

