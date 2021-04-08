CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $602.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $202.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.20 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. Analysts expect that CURO Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $209,854.81. Also, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $31,550,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in CURO Group by 594.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 107,191 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CURO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CURO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CURO Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 76,282 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

