Curi Capital Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 366 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.36.

Shares of AMAT opened at $139.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

