Curi Capital Buys Shares of 1,081 Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Curi Capital bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRP. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 98,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 65,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRP opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $26.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53.

