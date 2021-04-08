Curi Capital Buys New Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MDU Resources Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

NYSE MDU opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

