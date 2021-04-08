Curbstone Financial Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

Hologic stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.59. 18,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,077. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.88. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

