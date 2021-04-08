Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KKR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,779.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $51.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $51.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

