Curbstone Financial Management Corp Cuts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after buying an additional 2,658,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,444,385,000 after buying an additional 1,195,001 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,642,439,000 after buying an additional 1,055,240 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,640,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,013,880,000 after buying an additional 130,578 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $2,638,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE TSM traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,721,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $634.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.