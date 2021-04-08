Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 2,900 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,049. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.92.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.