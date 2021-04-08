Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 19,950 Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Barings Corporate Investors accounts for 1.2% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned 2.07% of Barings Corporate Investors worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 778.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 94,067 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 56,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

In other Barings Corporate Investors news, insider Michael Harlan Brown acquired 2,000 shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,373.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.47. 12,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,228. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Barings Corporate Investors Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.