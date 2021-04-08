Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Sells £26,166.20 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Jez K. Maiden sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,382 ($83.38), for a total value of £26,166.20 ($34,186.31).

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 6,386 ($83.43) on Thursday. Croda International Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4,212 ($55.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,311.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,323.61. The company has a market capitalization of £8.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Get Croda International alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 51.50 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Croda International’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Croda International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,268.18 ($68.83).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.