CROAT (CROAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $198,762.62

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, CROAT has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a total market cap of $198,762.62 and approximately $466.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000116 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 104.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,421,515 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

