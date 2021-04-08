Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.55

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.55 and last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 2306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.36.

The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Crestwood Equity Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

