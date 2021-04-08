Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the LED producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s previous close.

CREE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of CREE opened at $114.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. Cree has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $129.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.86 and its 200-day moving average is $95.11.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter worth about $294,455,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cree by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,317 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $92,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cree by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,709,000 after acquiring an additional 482,845 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Cree by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 775,882 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $82,166,000 after acquiring an additional 50,582 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter worth about $72,793,000.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.