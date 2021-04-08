Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $2.41 on Thursday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
