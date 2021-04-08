Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $2.41 on Thursday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.