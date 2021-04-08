Credit Suisse AG Takes $862,000 Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of XPEL as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 30,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $1,618,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $429,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,336,485 over the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPEL opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.64 and a beta of 2.05. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.23.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

