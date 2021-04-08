Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,208 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of ProPetro worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in ProPetro by 10,255.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ProPetro by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,746,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,197,000 after purchasing an additional 754,132 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,353,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ProPetro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.32.

ProPetro stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

