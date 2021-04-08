Credit Suisse AG Has $815,000 Stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STOK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,807,000 after acquiring an additional 423,844 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 29,868 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $873,000.

In other news, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $1,765,800.00. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STOK shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 0.63. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $71.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

