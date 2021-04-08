Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLBK. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Columbia Financial by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 52,626 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 72,469.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 52,178 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 42,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 28,887 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Columbia Financial stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.08.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 15.57%. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

