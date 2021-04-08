Credit Suisse AG Buys 9,113 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 128.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 197,408 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,229,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 61,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 60,350 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Central Pacific Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

CPF opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $765.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.32. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

