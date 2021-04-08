Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 261.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cortexyme in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cortexyme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cortexyme by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRTX opened at $32.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.44 million, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.53. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other Cortexyme news, Director David Lamond acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,192,765.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $860,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,981.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,300 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

