Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $155.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of CBRL opened at $174.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.12 and its 200 day moving average is $139.73. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $76.18 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

