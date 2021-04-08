Cowen Raises MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Price Target to $18.00

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) had its price target increased by Cowen from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MedAvail in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MedAvail stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.20. MedAvail has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $46.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,876,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,470,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MedAvail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $955,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth $792,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

