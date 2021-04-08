Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) Insider Alex Vaughan Sells 9,890 Shares

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) insider Alex Vaughan sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81), for a total value of £6,131.80 ($8,011.24).

COST opened at GBX 60.63 ($0.79) on Thursday. Costain Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 30.35 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 105 ($1.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.52. The stock has a market cap of £166.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.66.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Costain Group PLC provides infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets. The Natural Resources segment engages in the water, energy, and defense markets.

