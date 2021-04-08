Cortex Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $84.46 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00055751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.80 or 0.00631366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00083155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.