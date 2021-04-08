Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$8.75

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

CVE CTS opened at C$6.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

