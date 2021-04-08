Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,814.66

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1,814.66 and last traded at C$1,817.03, with a volume of 14816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1,794.89.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSU shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their price target on Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1,754.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1,714.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1,609.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.61 billion and a PE ratio of 87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 51.8772004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

About Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

