Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Software currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1,754.86.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

TSE CSU opened at C$1,794.89 on Monday. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$1,267.41 and a one year high of C$1,831.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1,714.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$1,609.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 51.8772004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.