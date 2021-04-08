Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.95-10.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.40. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 9.95-10.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.30.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $234.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.15. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $149.01 and a one year high of $242.62. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

