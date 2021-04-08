Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Constellation Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $10.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.28 EPS.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $234.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $149.01 and a 1 year high of $242.62. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 63.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after buying an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

