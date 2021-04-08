ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3,594.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,523,652 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $144,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.67. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

