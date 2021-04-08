Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VBTX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,725. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,601,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 549,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,957,194.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Sughrue bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $64,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,454.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,497 shares of company stock worth $1,980,402 over the last three months. 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

