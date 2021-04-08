Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 35,446 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 371,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,446 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter worth $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Shares of RGP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $448.29 million, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGP. TheStreet raised Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.