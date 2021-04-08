Comparing QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuantumScape and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.22 $6.23 million $0.50 27.76

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for QuantumScape and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 1 2 2 0 2.20 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00

QuantumScape currently has a consensus target price of $55.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.59%. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.34%. Given QuantumScape’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.70% -12.99% 1.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.6% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats QuantumScape on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, the Renewables and the Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment specializes in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise heavy civil construction services, such as road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects; environmental remediation services, including site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; and rail infrastructure services consisting of planning, creation, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities construction. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

