Comparing Endava (NYSE:DAVA) & Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC)

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) and Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of Endava shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Endava and Grow Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endava $435.42 million 10.11 $26.99 million $0.47 176.60 Grow Capital $2.37 million 11.63 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

Endava has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Capital.

Volatility & Risk

Endava has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Capital has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Endava and Grow Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endava 3.70% 6.07% 3.81% Grow Capital -127.90% -442.92% -120.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Endava and Grow Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endava 0 3 5 0 2.63 Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Endava presently has a consensus price target of $77.88, suggesting a potential downside of 6.17%. Given Endava’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Endava is more favorable than Grow Capital.

Summary

Endava beats Grow Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services. The company also engages in the identifying, defining, and embedding collaborative data and analytics; and provision of automated testing, cloud native software engineering, continuous delivery, distributed agile delivery, intelligent automation, secure development, agile applications management, cloud infrastructure, DevSecOps, service delivery, smart desk, and telemetry and monitoring services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Grow Capital Company Profile

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

