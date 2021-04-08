Comparing Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Daseke’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $3.78 million 1,832.87 -$210.93 million ($1.09) -26.83 Daseke $1.74 billion 0.32 -$307.40 million $0.03 282.00

Virgin Galactic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Daseke. Virgin Galactic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daseke, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daseke has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Virgin Galactic and Daseke, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 0 5 6 0 2.55 Daseke 0 0 3 0 3.00

Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus price target of $34.64, suggesting a potential upside of 18.46%. Daseke has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.44%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than Daseke.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Daseke shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of Daseke shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Daseke’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic N/A -55.55% -43.37% Daseke -1.28% 33.15% 1.86%

Summary

Daseke beats Virgin Galactic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture. It also offers logistical planning and warehousing services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,953 company-owned tractors and 2,099 independent owned contractors tractors; and 11,579 trailers. Daseke, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

