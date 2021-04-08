Comparing Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) & PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.3% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL Community Bancorp $53.17 million 3.59 -$5.13 million N/A N/A Blackhawk Bancorp $43.67 million 2.31 $8.14 million N/A N/A

Blackhawk Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDL Community Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PDL Community Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL Community Bancorp -8.59% 1.67% 0.22% Blackhawk Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PDL Community Bancorp beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage loans consisting of one-to-four family real estate loans, including residential investor-owned and owner-occupied, multifamily residential, and nonresidential property loans, as well as construction and land loans; commercial and industrial business loans; consumer loans; and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities. It operates a network of 13 banking offices, which include 4 branches in Bronx, 2 branches in Manhattan, 3 branches in Queens, and 3 branches in Brooklyn, New York; and 1 branch in Union City, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Bronx, New York. PDL Community Bancorp is a subsidiary of Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company.

Blackhawk Bancorp Company Profile

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards. It also provides business banking products and services, such as business checking, business interest checking, business sweep, small business checking, business NOW, health savings, and money market accounts; commercial, development, term, equipment/fixed asset, and small business administration loans; lines and letters of credit; receivables financing; and corporate credit cards, as well as cash management solutions. In addition, the company offers payments and transfer, mortgages lending, financial planning, wealth management, security brokerage, investment management, commercial banking, and online and mobile banking services, as well as mortgage and installment loans. It serves individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers through its locations in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin.

