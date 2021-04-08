Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading Up 5.2%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 43,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,987,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

