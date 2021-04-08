Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading Up 5.2%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 43,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,987,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
