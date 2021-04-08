Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Up to $5.75

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $5.90. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 2,812 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 198,945 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 42,233 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

