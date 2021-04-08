Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Barclays

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.89.

NYSE:CMA opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comerica has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $73.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average of $56.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,280.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,864,000 after buying an additional 3,916,561 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,964,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Comerica by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,824,000 after purchasing an additional 353,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,821,000 after purchasing an additional 314,595 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

