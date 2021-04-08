CoinPoker (CHP) Hits Market Cap of $8.34 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $95,985.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00056000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.42 or 0.00629790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00081513 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

