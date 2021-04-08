Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Raised to C$130.00 at National Bankshares

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$124.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$124.44.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$119.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$117.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$105.55. The company has a market cap of C$5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 14.62. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$89.90 and a 12-month high of C$132.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$618.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$613.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 8.9999994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

