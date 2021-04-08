Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cogeco Communications in a report released on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$618.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$613.30 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CCA. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$124.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$124.44.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$119.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$105.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.73, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$89.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.00.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

