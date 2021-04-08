Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 4,569 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $71,641.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Wednesday, March 31st, Lance Torgerson sold 10,945 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $167,896.30.

On Monday, March 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,901 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $188,868.87.

On Friday, March 26th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,280 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $192,427.60.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,321 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $187,648.83.

On Monday, March 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 12,318 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $192,283.98.

On Friday, March 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,095 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $181,403.25.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,098 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $213,287.74.

On Friday, March 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,859 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $215,478.03.

On Monday, March 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 35,408 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $648,320.48.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,519 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $209,876.18.

NYSE CVEO opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Civeo Co. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $228.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 4.02.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Civeo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Civeo by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 105,892 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.