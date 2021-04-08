Citigroup Inc. Makes New $67,000 Investment in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $1,070,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR opened at $51.18 on Thursday. Eargo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

