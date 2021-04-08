Citigroup Inc. Invests $62,000 in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $384,000.
NASDAQ KDNY opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $21.68.
Chinook Therapeutics Profile
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.
