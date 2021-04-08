Citigroup Inc. Invests $62,000 in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $384,000.

NASDAQ KDNY opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $21.68.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KDNY shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Chinook Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

